BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties announces qtrly ‍shr $0.45​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

* Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - Qtrly ‍net revenue $244.5 million versus $233.3​ million

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - Qtrly ‍shr $0.45​

* Sees ‍Q4 net revenue $242.6 million; sees 2017 net revenue $ 973.2 million​

* Sees Q4 ‍net income, per diluted common share $0.45​

* Sees 2017 ‍net income, per diluted common share $ 1.80​