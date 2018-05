BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Announces Tender Offer, Consent Solicitation For Senior Notes

May 7 (Reuters) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc :

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - CO, OTHERS HAVE COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING $550 MILLION 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

