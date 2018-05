May 22 (Reuters) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc :

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BILLION OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS