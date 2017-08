Aug 8 (Reuters) - GAMING CORPS AB

* ACQUIRES ALL SHARES IN CASINO MANUFACTURER SALSA GAMES AND STARTS A NEW BUSINESS AREA

* FULL ACQUISITION AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-AUGUST 2017

* PAYMENT IS DONE IN THE FORM OF NEWLY ISSUED GAMING CORPS SHARES TO A VALUE OF SEK 7 MILLION

* CONDITIONAL ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICES CANNOT EXCEED SEK 14 MILLION