July 19 (Reuters) - GAMING CORPS AB:

* GAMING CORPS SIGNS LOI WITH BRACKNOR IN A MOVE TO SECURE ADDITIONAL FINANCING

* GAMING CORPS AND DUBAI BASED INVESTMENT FUND BRACKNOR HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING A FINANCING SOLUTION OF UP TO EUR 2.8 MILLION