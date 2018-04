April 30 (Reuters) - GAMING CORPS AB:

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO FORM NEW SWEDISH PARENT COMPANY FOR MALTESE GAMING COMPANY PLAYMAGIC LTD

* AFTER TRANSACTION TO HOLD ABOUT 13.5 PERCENT OF PLAYMAGIC

* SAYS DEAL AIMED AT PLAYMAGIC BEING LISTED ON SWEDISH MTF IN 2018

* SAYS GOAL IS FOR PLAYMAGIC AB (PUBL) TO LIST ON SWEDISH MTF IN Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)