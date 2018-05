May 3 (Reuters) - GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC:

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUES OF EUR 37.3 MILLION, UP 62% FROM Q1 2017

* EBITDA FOR Q1 2018 SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVED TO EUR 4.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR -0.4 MILLION IN Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)