* GAMING INNOVATION GROUP: UPDATE ON COVID-19

* MEASURES HAS ALSO BEEN TAKEN TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES RELATED TO SPORTS IN BOTH B2C AND B2B

CANCELATION OF SPORTS EVENTS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON GIG'S REVENUE AND EBITDA GOING FORWARD