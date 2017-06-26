FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Gaming Nation says to be acquired by Orange Capital for CAD$0.95 in cash per share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 3:42 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Gaming Nation says to be acquired by Orange Capital for CAD$0.95 in cash per share

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Gaming Nation Inc:

* Gaming Nation Inc. to be acquired by Orange Capital

* Deal for CAD$0.95 in cash per share

* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for Gaming Nation of approximately CAD$44 million

* Aarrangement is not subject to a financing or due diligence condition​

* Arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of C$2 million and a reverse termination fee of C$4 million

* Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.