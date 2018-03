March 23 (Reuters) - Gaming Realms Plc:

* ‍HAS SOLD ITS AFFILIATE PORTALS, BINGOPORT AND FREEBINGOHUNTER, FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £2.4 MILLION TO 1ST LEADS LTD​

* SAYS STILL EXPECTS OVERALL EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018 BUT ACKNOWLEDGES THAT SALE OF BINGOPORT WILL REDUCE EBITDA IN SHORT TERM

* SEES BENEFITS OF RECENTLY SIGNED LICENSING AGREEMENTS AND REAL MONEY GAMING PARTNERSHIPS TO COME THROUGH LATER IN YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)