March 17 (Reuters) - Gamma Communications PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 INCREASED BY £44.0M TO £328.9M (2018: £284.9M)

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR GROUP INCREASED BY 31% TO £63.5M (2018: £48.3M)

* POSITIVE ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR GROUP IN 2020 AND BEYOND

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS ON SHORT-TERM RESULTS IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AT THIS TIME

* PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND, IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019, OF 7.0 PENCE PER SHARE (2018: 6.2 PENCE)