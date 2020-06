June 15 (Reuters) - Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals:

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE 2.55 BILLION YUAN ($360.14 million) IN SHANGHAI IPO AT 63.32 YUAN PER SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ULkW0T ($1 = 7.0805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)