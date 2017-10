Oct 18 (Reuters) - GAN PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT DESMOND GLASS HAS RESIGNED AS CFO AND DIRECTOR OF GAN, EFFECTIVE 10 OCTOBER 2017.

* ‍KAREN ASHCROFT HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO NEW UK-BASED ROLE OF HEAD OF FINANCE, EFFECTIVE 13 NOVEMBER 2017​