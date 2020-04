April 15 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd:

* GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD - EXPECTED THAT GROUP’S RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS WILL DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECLINE OF LITHIUM SALT PRICE DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

* GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD - EXPECTED RESULT ALSO AS OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS AFFECTS PART OF PRODUCTIVITY OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: