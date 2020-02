BRIEF-Ganfeng Lithium Notes Recent Fluctuations In Price Of Shares Of Co

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd:

* NOTED RECENT FLUCTUATIONS IN PRICE OF SHARES OF CO

* AS AT 11 FEB, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE PRODUCTION LINE AND LITHIUM CHLORIDE PRODUCTION LINE GRADUALLY RESUMED WORKING AND PRODUCING

* SINCE 24 JAN, CO’S OPERATIONS, EXCEPT UNITS YICHUN AND FENGXIN, HAVE PRODUCED NORMALLY

* SINCE 24 JAN, THE TEN THOUSAND TONNE LITHIUM SALT PLANT PRODUCED TILL 3 FEB, OTHER UNITS HAVE STOPPED WORKING

* AFFECTED BY RISING PRICES, COMPANY MADE A SMALL ADJUSTMENT ON SALE PRICES OF CERTAIN PRODUCTS

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, BOARD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR PRICE MOVEMENTS