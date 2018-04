April 3 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc:

* GANNETT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $175 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* GANNETT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REDEEM NOTES PRIOR TO APRIL 15, 2022

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: