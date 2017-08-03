FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gannett Co Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.00
August 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Gannett Co Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.00

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports second quarter 2017 results of operations

* Q2 revenue $774.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $790.7 million

* Gannett co inc says company maintains its prior revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* Gannett co inc qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Gannett co inc says adjusted ebitda guidance for full year 2017 is now expected in range of $360 million to $365 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $70 million

* Gannett co inc says publishing segment operating revenues in q2 were $692.2 million compared to $748.1 million in prior year quarter

* Qtrly total operating revenues $774.5 million versus $748.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

