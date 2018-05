May 8 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc:

* GANNETT CO INC - BOARD APPROVED A $100 MILLION, THREE-YEAR STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, WHICH REPLACES PROGRAM APPROVED IN JULY 2015