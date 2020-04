BRIEF-Gannett Expects Revenues To Be Significantly Impacted By Covid-19 Pandemic

April 1 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc:

* GANNETT ANNOUNCES BUSINESS RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* GANNETT CO INC - NOW EXPECT OUR REVENUES TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GANNETT CO INC - EXPECT OPERATING PERFORMANCE TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY WIDESPREAD DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GANNETT CO INC - EXPECT ADVERTISING AND EVENTS REVENUES TO DECLINE AS A RESULT OF WIDESPREAD BUSINESS CLOSURES AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

* GANNETT CO INC - SUSPENDING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* GANNETT CO INC - CONTINUE TO TARGET $100 - $125 MILLION IN REAL ESTATE SALES BY END OF 2021

* GANNETT CO INC - EXPECT TO REDUCE EXPENSES IN 2020 THROUGH IMPLEMENTATION OF REDUCTIONS IN FORCE AND FURLOUGHS

* GANNETT CO INC - EXPECT TO REDUCE EXPENSES IN 2020 BY AN ADDITIONAL $100 - $125 MILLION

* GANNETT CO INC - PAID DOWN ADDITIONAL $3.3 MILLION OF PRINCIPAL ON OUR TERM LOAN FACILITY, REDUCING DEBT OUTSTANDING TO $1.744 BILLION

* GANNETT CO INC - HIGHLY CONFIDENT IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GOAL OF IMPLEMENTING MEASURES BY END OF 2021 TO ACHIEVE $300 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED SYNERGIES