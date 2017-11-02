FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gannett sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 bln to $3.22 bln
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Gannett sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 bln to $3.22 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc:

* Gannett reports third quarter 2017 results of operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* Q3 revenue $744.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.5 million

* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly ‍​earnings per share $0.20

* Gannett Co Inc- ‍reiterates its prior revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017 for $360 million to $365 million​

* Gannett Co Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $60 million to $65 million, not including real estate projects​

* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.16​

* FY2017 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.