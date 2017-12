Dec 4(Reuters) - Gansu Huangtai Wine-Marketing Industry Co Ltd

* Says a Guangdong-based trading firm (plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against the co and a Shanghai-based investment management firm (defendants), regarding contract disputes

* Says plaintiff requested payment and interest of 38.3 million yuan in total and asked defendants to bear the litigation cost

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i77yHu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)