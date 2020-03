March 18 (Reuters) - Gap Inc:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STORES IN NORTH AMERICA

* GAP-CO WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS OLD NAVY, ATHLETA,BANANA REPUBLIC, GAP,JANIE AND JACK AND INTERMIX STORES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA, EFFECTIVE MARCH 19

* TO ASSIST THE EFFORTS UNDERWAY TO SLOW SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, CO CLOSING ALL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS

* CO WILL PROVIDE IMPACTED STORE EMPLOYEES WITH PAY CONTINUITY AND BENEFITS DURING THIS TWO-WEEK PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: