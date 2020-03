March 15 (Reuters) - Gap Inc:

* GAP INC. ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN STORE HOURS ACROSS BRANDS

* AS A RESULT OF EVOLVING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, TEMPORARILY REDUCED STORE HOURS FOR ALL OF ITS STORES ACROSS US AND CANADA

* WILL CLOSE SELECT STORES BASED ON GUIDANCE FROM GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* IMPLEMENTED ENHANCED CONTINUED PAY POLICIES TO FURTHER SUPPORT BOTH ITS FULL AND PART TIME EMPLOYEES IN LIGHT OF THIS SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: