BRIEF-GAP reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.58

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gap Inc
* Gap Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 sales $3.84 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.76 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $2.08 to $2.12
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.22
* Gap inc’s comparable sales for Q3 of fiscal year 2017 were up 3 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year
* Company now expects comparable sales for fiscal year 2017 to be up low-single-digits
* Qtrly old navy global comparable sales positive 4 percent versus positive 4 percent last year
* Qtrly Banana Republic global comparable sales negative 1 percent versus negative 6 percent last year
* At end of Q3 of fiscal year 2017, total inventory was up 3 percent year over year
* Company noted inventory increase is “primarily due to the timing of in-transit inventory and the negative impact of foreign exchange”
* Continues to expect capital spending to be about $625 million for fiscal year 2017
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S