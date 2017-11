Nov 3 (Reuters) - GAPWAVES AB:

* GAPWAVES AND JARIET SIGN A MOU REGARDING JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF STATE-OF-THE-ART ACTIVE ANTENNA SOLUTIONS

* ‍AGREEMENTS DO NOT HAVE ANY DIRECT IMPACT ON GAPWAVES FINANCIALS​

* ‍AGREEMENT APPLIES FOR FUTURE COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS AIMED AT DEVELOPING ACTIVE ANTENNAS FOR 5G APPLICATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)