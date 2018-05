May 3 (Reuters) - TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS:

* SIGNS A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF $457 MILLION, EUR 670.5 MILLION AND $145 MILLION

* LOAN TO BE USED FOR TRADE FINANCE AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ALL-IN COST HAS BEEN REALIZED AS LIBOR+1.30%, EURIBOR+1.20% AND LIBOR+2.10% RESPECTIVELY