Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc:

* GARDNER DENVER ACQUIRES RUNTECH SYSTEMS

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $93 MILLION

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC - DEAL TO BE FUNDED BY CASH ON HAND

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC - RUNTECH WILL BE PART OF GARDNER DENVER'S INDUSTRIALS SEGMENT