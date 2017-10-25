FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
October 25, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 31 minutes

BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

* Gardner Denver reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases EBITDA guidance for full year

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $649.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $581.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - ‍raising full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance by 7 pct to $550 to $560 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

