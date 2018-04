April 30 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc:

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC SAYS SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 22.09 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS, INC - SEC FILING

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC SAYS WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source : bit.ly/2rarh7i Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)