BRIEF-Gardner Denver Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.37

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc:

* GARDNER DENVER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $606 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $595.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $540 MILLION TO $570 MILLION

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $280 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* EXPECT MARKET CONDITIONS IN 2020 TO REMAIN LARGELY IN LINE WITH WHAT WE SAW AT END OF 2019

* SEES 2020 INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT GROWTH TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS - EXPECTING LOW SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE DECLINES IN 2020 ACROSS TOTAL CO WITH FX EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT TO PRIOR YEAR LEVELS

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS - ADJUSTED EBITDA, FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY ANTICIPATED TOTAL YEAR IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS - EXPECT TO SEE SHIPMENT DEFERRALS IN Q1, BUT CURRENTLY EXPECT THAT REVENUE TO SHIFT TO REMAINDER OF YEAR