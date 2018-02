Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc:

* GARDNER DENVER REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $665 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* SAYS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE $650 TO $670 MILLION