Jan 22 (Reuters) - Garmin (Europe) Limited:

* GARMIN WINS OPTICAL HEART RATE IP DISPUTE

* GARMIN (EUROPE) LIMITED SAYS HAS PREVAILED IN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DISPUTE REGARDING GARMIN‘S ELEVATE WRIST-BASED HEART RATE MONITORING TECHNOLOGY

* GARMIN (EUROPE) LIMITED - COURT RULED THAT GARMIN‘S TECHNOLOGY DID NOT INFRINGE 2 REGISTERED COMMUNITY DESIGNS OWNED BY PULSEON OY ANYWHERE IN EU

