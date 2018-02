BRIEF-Garmin Ltd Reports Qtrly ‍GAAP EPS Of $0.73​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd:

* GARMIN REPORTS SOLID FISCAL 2017 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH; PROPOSES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* QTRLY ‍GAAP EPS $0.73​

* ‍EXPECT 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.2 BILLION​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $888 MILLION, GROWING 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER​

* ‍EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 PRO FORMA EPS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $3.05​

* ‍EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 58.5%, OPERATING MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 21%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $870.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.99, REVENUE VIEW $3.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S