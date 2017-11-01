FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in 34 minutes

BRIEF-Garmin reports qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.78​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd

* Garmin reports third quarter revenue and profit growth; raises guidance

* Garmin Ltd - Qtrly ‍total revenue of $743 million, growing 3% over prior year​

* Garmin Ltd qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.78​

* Garmin Ltd - Qtrly ‍pro forma EPS was $0.75​

* Garmin Ltd - Expects full year 2017 pro forma EPS will be about $2.90 based on gross margin of about 57.5%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $721.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Garmin Ltd - ‍Anticipate revenue of approximately $3.07 billion​ for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

