May 15 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 50.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING EBITDA ADJUSTED EUR 8.0 MILLION

* SEES ACTIVITIES TO RESTART IN MAY IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATORY PROVISIONS ENVISAGED, BELIEVED TO PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON ORGANIZATION

* SEES PRODUCTION TO INTENSIFY IN SUMMER MONTHS, ALLOWING SIGNIFICANT RECOVERY OF PRODUCTION IN H2