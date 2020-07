BRIEF-Garofalo Health Care Signs Prelim. Contract To Buy 100% Of XRay One

July 2 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care SpA:

* PRELIMINARY CONTRACT SIGNED TO BUY 100% OF XRAY ONE

* XRAY ONE IS A DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE IN THE PROVINCE OF MANTUA, ITALY

* ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EQUAL TO EURO 13.6 MILLION, IMPLIES PRE-SYNERGIES EV/EBITDA MULTIPLE OF APPROX. 7.6X

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JULY 23, 2020

* GIACOMO BARBALACE WILL REMAIN AT HELM OF XRAY ONE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND HEALTH DIRECTOR

* ACQUISITION TO BE COMPLETED THROUGH VEHICLE COMPANY WHOLLY OWNED BY GHC

* ACQUISITION TO BE PARTIALLY FINANCED USING AVAILABLE RESOURCES FOR EUR 1.5 MILLION, PAID AS DOWN PAYMENT UPON SIGNATURE OF PRELIMINARY CONTRACT

* FOR REMAINING PART ACUISITION WILL BE FINANCED VIA BANK LOAN SIGNED WITH CRÈDIT AGRICOLE ITALIA