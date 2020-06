June 12 (Reuters) - Garrett Motion Inc:

* GARRETT MOTION INC -

* GARRETT MOTION ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

* GARRETT MOTION - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH SENIOR LENDERS PROVIDING FOR COVENANT RELIEF FOR UP TO A TWO-YEAR PERIOD THROUGH JUNE 30, 2022

* GARRETT MOTION INC - HONEYWELL WITHDREW ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED NOTICE OF DEFAULT