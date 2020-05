BRIEF-Garrett Motion Expects To Be Unable To Continue To Comply With Consolidated Total Leverage Ratio Covenant As Early As For Quarter Ended June 30

May 29 (Reuters) - Garrett Motion Inc:

* GARRETT MOTION - EXPECT TO BE UNABLE TO CONTINUE TO COMPLY WITH CONSOLIDATED TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AS EARLY AS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

* GARRETT MOTION - REMAIN IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH LENDERS

* GARRETT MOTION - THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT CO WILL BE SUCCESSFUL IN OBTAINING AN AMENDMENT OR WAIVER FROM LENDERS

* GARRETT MOTION - ON MAY 28, 2020, IN A LETTER TO HONEYWELL, CO DISPUTED ALLEGATIONS CONCERNING PURPORTED DEFAULT UNDER SUBORDINATED INDEMNITY

* GARRETT MOTION - IN LETTER TO HONEYWELL CO DEMANDED HONEYWELL WITHDRAW NOTICE, CEASE ATTEMPTS TO INTERFERE IN CO'S CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENTS WITH LENDERS Source: bit.ly/3ey4MPM Further company coverage: