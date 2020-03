BRIEF-Gartner Provides Update Regarding Conferences Through August 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* GARTNER PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING CONFERENCES THROUGH AUGUST 2020

* GARTNER INC - HAS CANCELLED OR POSTPONED ALL CONFERENCES SCHEDULED FOR APRIL THROUGH AUGUST 2020

* GARTNER INC - ESTIMATES IMPACT FROM NOT OPERATING CONFERENCES THROUGH AUGUST 2020 WOULD BE ABOUT $158 MILLION OF REVENUE AND $97 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q2 2020

* GARTNER INC - ESTIMATES IMPACT FROM NOT OPERATING CONFERENCES THROUGH AUGUST 2020 WOULD BE $22 MILLION OF REVENUE AND $12 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q3 2020

* GARTNER - IMPLEMENTING SEVERAL COST-REDUCTION PROGRAMS EXPECTED TO YIELD EXPENSE SAVINGS VERSUS ORIGINAL 2020 OPERATING PLAN OF AT LEAST $200 MILLION

* GARTNER INC - IS CONTINUING TO EVALUATE OTHER POTENTIAL COST SAVING MEASURES

* GARTNER INC - PROGRAMS BEING IMPLEMENTED INCLUDE REDUCTIONS TO TRAVEL, NEW HIRING, AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* GARTNER- ONGOING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO'S BUSINESS REMAINS DIFFICULT TO PROJECT