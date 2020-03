BRIEF-Gartner Provides Update Regarding First Quarter 2020 Conferences

March 9 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* GARTNER PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING FIRST QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCES

* GARTNER INC - CANCELLED OR POSTPONED DESTINATION CONFERENCES SCHEDULED FOR REMAINDER OF Q1 OF 2020

* GARTNER INC - CONFERENCES INCLUDE GARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT IN LONDON AND GARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT IN TEXAS

* GARTNER INC - ESTIMATES Q1 2020 FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CANCELLING OR POSTPONING CONFERENCES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $36 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

* GARTNER INC - WILL SEEK TO RESCHEDULE SOME CONFERENCES LATER IN 2020 WHERE FEASIBLE.

* GARTNER INC - CONFERENCES SCHEDULED FOR Q2 OF 2020 AND BEYOND ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO PROCEED AS PLANNED