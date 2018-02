BRIEF-Gartner Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.16

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* GARTNER REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 44 PERCENT TO $1.0 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.32, REVENUE VIEW $1.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.71 - $4.11

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26 - $1.66

* SEES 2018 REVENUE $3,095 MILLION - $3,145 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GAAP DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE INCLUDES A FAVORABLE IMPACT FROM TAX ACT OF ABOUT $0.65 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $4,105 MILLION - $4,210 MILLION

* ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS $1.1 BILLION IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: