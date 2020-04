BRIEF-Gas Plus FY Net Loss Narrows To EUR 0.6 Mln

April 14 (Reuters) - Gas Plus SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 93.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 88.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2020 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO DECLINE AND 2020 NET RESULT TO BE NEGATIVE

* ON COVID-19, SHOULD EMERGENCY CONTINUE THROUGHOUT YEAR, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO EXCLUDE CONTRACTIONS IN VOLUMES OF SOME ACTIVITIES WHOSE IMPACTS, AT PRESENT, ARE BELIEVED TO BE CONTAINED

* GROUP BELIEVES TO ALREADY HAVE LINES SUFFICIENT TO MEET EXPECTED INVESTMENTS