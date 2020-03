March 16 (Reuters) - Gas2grid Ltd:

* UPDATES ON POSSIBLE IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS AT MALOLOS OIL FIELD IN CEBU DUE TO COVID-19

* THERE MAY BE DELAYS IN MOBILISING CO’S DRILLING CREW AND SERVICE PROVIDERS WHO ARE BASED IN OTHER PARTS OF PHILIPPINES OR OVERSEAS

* DELAYS IN START OF OPERATIONS AT MALOLOS WILL JEOPARDISE COMPLETION OF ANY PRODUCTION TESTING PRIOR TO END OF MORATORIUM