BRIEF-Gascogne FY Consolidated Net Profit Up At 9.7 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - GASCOGNE SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* FY EBITDA EUR 28.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 389.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 402.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN THE CURRENT SITUATION, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S BUSINESS AND RESULTS IN 2020

* NET DEBT IS UNDER CONTROL, GIVEN INVESTMENT PLAN INITIATED IN 2014 AND IN 2019 IT INCREASES BY €10.4 MILLION

* 2019 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WAS POSITIVE AT €5M