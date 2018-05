May 4 (Reuters) - GasLog Ltd:

* GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* GASLOG LTD - QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MILLION VERSUS $128.3 MILLION

* GASLOG LTD - 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018

* GASLOG LTD - CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MILLION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019