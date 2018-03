March 12 (Reuters) - GasLog Ltd:

* GASLOG LTD. ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

* GASLOG LTD - ‍ORDER OF NEWBUILD 180,000 CUBIC METER FLEX PLUS VESSEL WITH XDF PROPULSION FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES​

* GASLOG LTD - ‍NEWBUILD VESSEL, HULL NO. 2274, SCHEDULED TO DELIVER IN Q2 2020 AND CURRENTLY UNCHARTERED​

* GASLOG LTD - CO HAS ALSO AGREED OPTIONS WITH SAMSUNG FOR ADDITIONAL NEWBUILD VESSELS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: