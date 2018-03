March 21 (Reuters) - Gaslog Ltd:

* GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207 MILLION AND REPAYMENT OF INTERCOMPANY LOAN

* GASLOG - ‍PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT​