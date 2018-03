BRIEF-GasLog Partners Entered Agreements With A New Customer For 2 New Charters

March 23 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners Lp:

* GASLOG PARTNERS - ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS - SEC FILING‍​

* GASLOG PARTNERS - DEALS INCLUDE AN ABOUT 3-1/2 YEAR CHARTER FOR GASLOG SANTIAGO COMMENCING Q3, A 1-YEAR CHARTER FOR A CBM STEAM VESSEL COMMENCING Q4 2019

* GASLOG PARTNERS - CHARTERER HAS OPTIONS TO EXTEND GASLOG SANTIAGO CHARTER UP TO ADDITIONAL 7-YRS, STEAM VESSEL CHARTER UP TO ADDITIONAL 4-YRS Source text: (bit.ly/2G5FzLW) Further company coverage: