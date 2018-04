April 10 (Reuters) - GasLog Partners LP:

* FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020

* OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY

* EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS