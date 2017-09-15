BRIEF-Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners LP:

* Gaslog Partners LP - Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million

* Gaslog Partners LP says the aggregate purchase price for the acquisition will be $185.9 million

* Gaslog Partners LP - partnership believes that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and the assumption of $117 million of Solaris’ existing debt

* Gaslog Partners LP-Co, Gaslog Ltd approved entering agreement for partnership to purchase from gaslog 100pct of shares in entity that owns solaris‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - Gaslog partners estimates that Solaris will add approximately $20 million to ebitda in the first 12 months after closing‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - acquisition will expand fleet to 12 wholly owned lng carriers, increase contracted days to about 90pct for 2018 and 72pct for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: