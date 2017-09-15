FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 11:00 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners LP:

* Gaslog Partners LP - Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million

* Gaslog Partners LP says the aggregate purchase price for the acquisition will be $185.9 million

* Gaslog Partners LP - partnership believes that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and the assumption of $117 million of Solaris’ existing debt

* Gaslog Partners LP-Co, Gaslog Ltd approved entering agreement for partnership to purchase from gaslog 100pct of shares in entity that owns solaris‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - Gaslog partners estimates that Solaris will add approximately $20 million to ebitda in the first 12 months after closing‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - acquisition will expand fleet to 12 wholly owned lng carriers, increase contracted days to about 90pct for 2018 and 72pct for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.